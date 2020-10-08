What’s changing at Greenfield Village Halloween event in midst of coronavirus pandemic

DEARBORN, Mich. – In midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Halloween celebration at Greenfield Village will continue with some changes.

“We had to reimagine it, we had to rethink everything,” said Greenfield Village Director Jim Johnson.

Johnson said the headless horseman and Transylvania trio will be featured, as well as a new Halloween Express haunted train ride. The distribution of treats will be eliminated, he said.

Masks will be required to enter.

