DETROIT – A 32-year-old man was shot at 3 a.m. on Friday in Detroit, police said.

It happened in the 18900 block of West 7 Mile Road. A Good Samaritan transported the victim to a hospital.

Officers arrived while the Samaritan was leaving the scene, so officer blocked traffic for the Samaritan.

The victim is listed in critical condition. Police were not able to talk with the victim due to his condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

