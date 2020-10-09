Metro Detroit Weather: Temperatures rise on Saturday

DETROIT – What a start to this autumn weekend! Temperatures will continue to rise on Saturday, despite a small rain chance for parts of the area. Above normal temperatures continue through the middle of next week before a reality check arrives.

Unseasonable Stretch

Even though many of us woke up to 30 degree temperatures on Friday morning, dry air and sunshine took care of that boosting highs into the 70s. We’ll see an even warmer afternoon on Saturday with highs closer to the record than normal, which is 64. The record is 84 from 1949. We’ll begin the day a lot milder, in the low 60s, but still hit the mid 70s despite extra clouds from Delta starting to stream overhead. Some spots in the South Zone may flirt with 80. An evening cold front will cool us down Sunday, bringing highs back to the upper 60s. That’s still above normal for early October, though.

Rain Chances Increase

Our only rain shot over the weekend will be from that Saturday evening cold front. South Zone locations will be most likely to see an evening shower, with the rest of us likely remaining dry. Monday another cold front arrives, this time with more moisture. Expect showers likely by the evening then. Some showers will pop up late Tuesday, but they’ll be few and light. Beyond that, another shot at rain arrives Thursday.

Real-Deal Chill

Starting next Friday, our above normal stretch comes to a screeching halt. Highs will stop in the mid 50s. Morning lows return to the 30s by the weekend. Highs will get back to near normal again but I don’t see any 70s through the end of next weekend.

Track the radar: