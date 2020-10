WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump will deliver remarks at his first in-person event since returning to the White House, just five days after his release from the hospital following his coronavirus diagnosis.

The president will begin delivering remarks at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. You can watch live coverage in the video player below.

It is being held as the president raises concern over plans for a big White House event taking place today and a Florida rally scheduled for Monday.

LIVE COVERAGE