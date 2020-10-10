Wolverine Lake police searching for missing 87-year-old woman

WOLVERINE LAKE, Mich. – Wolverine Lake police are seeking the public’s help in locating 87-year-old Elizabeth Helen Robinson.

Robinson, who also goes by the nickname “Betty,” was last seen and heard from on Thursday in the area of Lakeview Street.

She is described as 5 feet tall, about 112 pounds, with gray/black hair, brown eyes, and believed to be traveling in a 2012 maroon Lincoln MKZ with a Michigan license plate No. 5LPF09.

Police said she suffers from early dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Wolverine Lake Police Department at 248-624-1335.