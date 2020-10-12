Eric Trump cancels event at Michigan gun shop after former employee is linked to domestic terror plot against governor

DETROIT – Eric Trump has canceled a Michigan based campaign event scheduled to take place Tuesday at Huron Valley Guns in New Hudson after one of its former employees was linked to the domestic terror plot against the state’s governor.

Just last week 13 men were charged in a domestic terror plot to kidnap Whitmer and overthrow the government.

“In February 2020 we had a young man that worked on the range who would show up for work in a LOT of tactical gear. We found that a little odd. We weren’t comfortable with him for a few other reasons and fired him after 3 weeks. He ended up being one of the fringe characters arrested for the Governor Whitmer kidnapping,” wrote Huron Valley Guns in a Facebook post announcing the Trump campaign had changed venues for the event.

The post went on to read, “The Governor would have had a field day against the Trump campaign. They would accuse the administration of sending his son to a facility where terrorists work and train. This could not be further from the truth, but imagine the left spin.”

Republican and Democratic members of the state Legislature were also targeted in the plot.

The president’s third child and second son was expected to hold the Make America Great Again event at noon tomorrow.

“Eric Trump will share President Donald J. Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda with the American people,” read a statement from the Trump campaign announcing the event Friday.

