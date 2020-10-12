Man starts coughing on Riverview officers, claiming he has COVID-19 during arrest

RIVERVIEW, Mich. – An Allen Park man started coughing on Riverview officers and claiming he had COVID-19 while they tried to arrest him for squealing his tires and excessive noise, police said.

Jerid Pardo, 30, of Allen Park, was pulled over Wednesday (Oct. 7) in Riverview for excessive noise and squealing his tires, according to authorities.

During the traffic stop, Riverview officers said they realized Pardo’s license was suspended, so he was arrested.

Police needed Pardo’s keys to tow the car, but while they retrieved the keys, Pardo started resisting arrest, according to officials.

Officers got control of Pardo, but he started actively coughing on both officers and claiming he was infected with COVID-19, police said.

Pardo was taken to the Riverview Police Department. On Friday (Oct. 9), Pardo was charged with two counts of harmful substance/device -- person falsely exposed to COVID-19 and two counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing police officers.

He is also facing one misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license.

Pardo was arraigned in 27th District Court and pleaded not guilty. He is expected to return to court Friday (Oct. 16) for a probable cause conference.