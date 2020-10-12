New ‘Clean Slate’ laws to automate criminal record expungement process

DETROIT – With the stroke of a pen Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a multiple bill package into law that both Democrats and Republicans have been working on for the last year in the Legislature.

Many believe the bipartisan bills are going to be a game changer.

Under the Michigan Clean Slate Bills the state will be the first in the nation to have an automatic expungement process.

“I can’t tell you how much this means to people who have not been able to work a meaningful job,” said Detroit Democratic State Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo.

This will help people with minor crime convictions or former marijuana convictions and some traffic offenses.

Under the bill package the state will set up a computer system to process those automatic expungements.

The bills target minor crimes, but not major felonies or traffic offenses like Driving Under the Influence incidents.

