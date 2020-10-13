17-year-old charged with homicide after 18-year-old Pontiac man shot

PONTIAC, Mich. – A man has been charged after an 18-year-old from Pontiac was shot in the head, police said.

Oakland County deputies, Star EMS and the Waterford Township Regional Fire Department were sent to the 100 block of Thorpe Street on after receiving a report of a man who had been shot.

A witness told police that he was with the victim and they had made arrangements over Snapchat to purchase marijuana. The witness and victim had decided to rob the person they were purchasing the marijuana from, police said.

The witness and victim met with two men and one woman who had driven to Thorpe Street to complete the transaction. The witness grabbed the marijuana from the woman and ran. He reported hearing a gunshot as he ran away.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

The driver of the vehicle is described as an unknown White man who was wearing a green shirt and had sandy, blond, wavy hair.

The front seat passenger is described as an unknown woman with black, curly hair. She was thin, in her late teens and possibly has a small nose piercing.

The back seat passenger was an unknown White man who is possibly 20 years old. He was thin and was wearing a pink shirt and a baseball hat.

The victim has been identified as Christopher Grant Alexander.

Max Keith-John Bastien, 17, of Livingston County has been charged with the following: Homicide in the second degree, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Bastien was arraigned on Tuesday. His bond was denied. He’s scheduled to be back in court on Oct. 20 at 1:30 p.m.

