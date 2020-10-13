Domestic terror plot leader wanted to leave Whitmer on boat in middle of Lake Michigan, FBI says

The leader of a domestic terror plot targeting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wanted to leave her on a boat in the middle of Lake Michigan after kidnapping her, an FBI agent testified.

Adam Fox, 34, of Grand Rapids, was one of five Michigan men in court Tuesday on charges that they conspired to kidnap the governor. Ty Garbin, Daniel Harris, Kaleb Franks and Brandon Caserta were the others who appeared in court Tuesday.

FBI Special Agent Richard Trask said he personally interviewed Fox when the men were arrested Oct. 7.

Trask was asked why the men had been inspecting a boat ramp while plotting to kidnap Whitmer.

“To be able to get a boat and take the governor out on the boat, leaving the area,” Trask said.

“What, if anything, did (Fox) say about the governor and the lake? What was his plan?” Trask was asked.

“Mr. Fox stated his plan or his idea was to take her out on the boat and leave her out in the middle of Lake Michigan,” Trask said. “Disable the engine and just leave the boat around.”

The idea was that someone would have to go out to to the center of the lake and rescue her, according to authorities.