Emagine Theater reschedules Juneteenth Film Festival this month

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Emagine Theater has rescheduled its Juneteenth Film Festival for this month after it was cancelled this summer “due to theatre closures, per the government mandate," according to officials.

The film festival will be from Oct. 16 through Oct. 22 at Emagine Royal Oak. The theater will be closed on Monday, Oct. 19 and Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Twelve films are scheduled to play during the festival.

According to Emagine Entertainment Inc., tickets for the festival are $10, and 100 percent of net ticket proceeds will benefit UNCF.

For a list of films and showtimes, visit www.emagine-entertainment.com.

The rescheduling comes days after theaters and performance venues were able to reopen on Oct. 9.