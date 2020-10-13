Plymouth high school student gets national attention for project spotlighting dangers of distracted driving

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – A Plymouth high school student is getting national attention for a project spotlighting the dangers of distracted driving.

The project earned second place in a major national competition. Joel Feldman lost his daughter after a driver struck and killed her while she was walking in a crosswalk.

He founded the End Distracted Driving, a nonprofit. He has used his grief to encourage young people to send a message to others.

With the support of Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), and Lear Corporation, students across the nation were invited to create videos and memes to drive the message home.

READ: More community coverage

Watch the video above for the full report