Vehicle involved in fatal pedestrian incident in Birmingham owned by Bloomfield Township, attorney says

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – A vehicle involved in a fatal pedestrian incident in Birmingham last month was owned by Bloomfield Township and driven by a township employee, according to Bloomfield Township attorney Derk Beckerleg.

Beckerleg addressed the investigation, confirming an employee was involved in the incident while in a township vehicle.

“The necessary persons including township board members were notified of the accident and advised that an investigation was being conducted by the appropriate law enforcement agencies,” Beckerleg said.

While she did stop to call 911, reports show the 60-year-old woman behind the wheel was traveling at about 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 22 when she allegedly hit the 30-year-old walking on Maple Road.

Police aren’t releasing her name while the incident remains under investigation.

“The township at this time will not be commenting any further on the details of this matter,” Beckerleg said.

Birmingham police said they’re still waiting on toxicology reports for both the pedestrian hit and the driver.