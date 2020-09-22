30-year-old Birmingham man killed at intersection of Maple Road and Coolidge Highway

BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – A driver called police and reported that she struck a pedestrian in Birmingham on Tuesday at 3:30 a.m., police said.

Police said the driver is a 60-year-old woman from Bloomfield Hills. She told police she drove through the intersection of Maple Road and Coolidge Highway on a green light when she struck a pedestrian.

A 30-year-old man from Birmingham was killed, according to police.

The South Oakland County Crash Investigation Team (SOCCIT) was called to the scene to conduct an investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed what happened should contact the Birmingham Police Department at 248-530-1870.

