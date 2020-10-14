‘Operation Clean Sweep’: Detroit police Chief James Craig says corrupt officers won’t avoid charges

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department has been trying to clean up what chief James Craig admits was a dirty narcotics unit -- the department launched what’s called operation “clean sweep.”

The operation led to the firing of one officer, the retirement of a sergeant and three other officers, suspensions of two officers with pay and the resignations of three officers.

“This probe has had a significant impact on rooting out corruption, but our work does continue,” Craig said. “We konw that some of the alleged fraud occurred after the start of our probe.”

Investigators are looking into cases involving confidential narcotics informants.

“We have uncovered certain vouches that was submitted for payment. And those monies were not paid, not paid to the informant. Suggesting alleged embezzlement by officers,” Craig said.

Craig said this is the first time a police corruption probe of this magnitude and complexity was launched by the department.

