$2.5K reward offered for information 23 years after woman found dead in Detroit

DETROIT – Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to arrest in the death of Lisa Gause, who was found on Oct. 14, 1997.

Gause was found at 3:30 a.m. under a viaduct at 12th Street, north of Interstate 94.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $2,500 reward for information that would lead to an arrest.

Gause’s mother was the last person to be in contact with her by phone the Saturday before she was found, according to a press release from Crime Stoppers.

According to her family, Gause was last seen talking to someone in an unidentified van. Police said it’s possible that she was murdered at another location and then taken to the area where she was found.

Gause had one daughter and earned an associate degree from Wayne County Community College, with a goal to earn a degree criminology.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up, online at 1800speakup.org or test CSM to 274637. You will remain anonymous.