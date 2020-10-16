Family of man shot inside Detroit gas station furious over lack of arrest in the case

DETROIT – Police are investigating and a family is mourning after a man was fatally shot at a gas station in Detroit on Monday.

Flowers and a teddy bear were placed at the front door of the gas station in honor of the victim. Police said Josh Lewis was shot by a store employee.

“My son got murdered. He got murdered,” said William Lewis, Jr, the father of Josh Lewis. “I’m furious.”

The Lewis family said the last few days have been tough. Police said he was killed inside the 76 Gas Station on Gratiot Avenue on the city’s east side.

There have been reports that Lewis was trying to steal from the store. His family said that was not true.

“They keep bringing up the fact he did it because my son was stealing. If he stole the whole gas station, he didn’t have to shoot him,” said Lewis.

Police submitted a warrant to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, but her office returned the warrant due to lack of information.

Detroit police Chief James Craig released the following statement:

“I find it interesting that I did not get one call from the Prosecutor’s office on any concerns relative to the investigative work of this case. My review and understanding based on what was clearly depicted in the video, is that there were no imminent threat of life to the suspect. He in fact, fired a single round through the safety glass barrier, striking the victim who was in the process of committing a property crime. The video supports this and the assigned prosecutor has seen the video and has also been in regular communication with the assigned detective. We recognize and appreciate that the prosecutor office is responsible for charging decision and if there are additional information that we have to provide, certainly we will do that. However, if Prosecutor Worthy knew about any concerns relative to this case or any other key cases she referenced, why didn’t she contact me directly? She never reached out.”

