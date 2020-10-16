Landlord confesses to killing missing Battle Creek couple

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – A landlord has confessed to killing a Battle Creek couple who has been missing for more than a week.

Police said Chad Reed turned himself in Thursday afternoon.

WOOD-TV reported that Joseph Soule, 34, and Jaclyn Lepird, 31, were last seen on Oct. 7. Their families notified police of their disappearance on Oct. 12.

According to investigators, the couple lived in an apartment above Reed, who told police the incident started as an altercation.

Police found the bodies of the couple in the garage of an abandoned home.

Reed has been charged with two counts of open murder.