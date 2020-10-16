Video shows suspected drunk driver leading police on chase in Madison Heights

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 60-year-old Roseville man was arrested after leading police on a chase in Madison Heights.

The driver was identified at Cliff McDonough. He was arraigned Thursday on charges including fleeing and eluding, malicious destruction of police property and operating while intoxicated.

Police noticed McDonough in a 2004 Cadillac driving erratically at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. The officer suspected he was drunk and signaled his police lights.

That’s when he took off, leading police on the chase.

Soon after, several police vehicles were in pursuit. As the driver was approaching traffic on Stevenson Highway, he goes onto the sidewalk to maneuver around cars.

As he gets onto a ramp toward the freeway, the officer cuts the driver off.

McDonough was previously convicted in 2008 for fleeing and eluding.