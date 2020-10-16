Man wanted for slashing pregnant ex-girlfriend’s throat outside Clinton Township police station

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – U.S. Marshals are searching for a man wanted for slashing his pregnant ex-girlfriends throat outside of the Clinton Township police station.

The woman survived the attack. She was taken to a hospital and had seven stitches in her neck and multiple cuts on her arms and head.

She is five months pregnant with his child.

The woman got a personal protection order against her former boyfriend Kevin VanAelst because of his threatening behavior -- He’s sent an email where he threatened to shoot her entire family and a visit to her home where he once again threatened her.

The woman was on her way to drop off the protection order paperwork at the Clinton Township Police Department last Friday when VanAelst cut her off in his truck in the parking lot.

“He whips open my door and it was like an out-of-body experience,” she said. “I remember the cutting motions from my right to my left. I remember him saying something along the lines of, ‘I told you I would do this.’ I remember seeing blood."

She started pressing on the horn and he took off in his pick up truck. She ran into the Clinton Township Police Department for help.

She’s currently in hiding while police try to track him down.

“I’m terrified. I am so terrified that he’s coming back to finish the job or hurt someone in my family or his own," she said.