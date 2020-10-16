Michigan’s largest pumpkin? Trenton family has 600-plus pound pumpkin

TRENTON, Mich. – This weekend is the most likely time for families to hunt down the perfect pumpkin.

A family in Trenton said they always try to find a large pumpkin for Halloween and this year they pumpkin spiced things up with a 620 pound winter squash -- roughly the same weight as a Grizzly Bear.

Jan Zmijewski said her brother grew the pumpkin in Taylor and had to drive the Hallowqueen-sized behemoth to their Trenton home.

They certainly gave their neighbors pumpkin to talk about.

You can watch Tim Pamplin’s full story in the video player above.

According to Michigan Giant Pumpkin Growers, the largest pumpkin ever grown in Michigan was recorded in 2019. It was 2,118 pounds.

MORE: Halloween