TROY, Mich. – Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened at 1:40 a.m. on Sunday in the 100 block of Scottsdale in Troy.

At least nine bullet holes were found at the targeted home. No one was injured in the shooting, according to police.

Police believe one of the residents of the home was targeted and the event was not random. The incident remains under investigation. Police did not release more details.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 248-524-3477.

