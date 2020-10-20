All charges dismissed against Owosso barber who reopened shop during coronavirus pandemic

OWOSSO, Mich. – Charges have been dropped against a Michigan barber who defied Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders at the time and reopened his shop during the coronavirus pandemic.

Barbershops and salons were closed until June 15 when they were allowed to reopen. However, 77-year-old Karl Manke reopened his shop in Owosso in early May.

Attorneys said the state Supreme Court’s decision on Whitmer’s emergency powers led prosecutors to drop the case.

State regulations are still trying to revoke Manke’s license.

Previous coverage: