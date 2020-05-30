66ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Michigan appeals court orders Owosso barber to close his shop

Karl Manke reopened his shop on May 4

Associated Press

Tags: Owosso, Shiawassee County, News, Local, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Michigan Coronavirus, Michigan COVID-19, Businesses, Business, Karl Manke, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Gretchen Whitmer
Barber Karl Manke, of Owosso, gives a free haircut on the steps of the State Capitol during a rally in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Barbers and hair stylists are protesting the state's stay-at-home orders, a defiant demonstration that reflects how salons have become a symbol for small businesses that are eager to reopen two months after the COVID-19 pandemic began. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Barber Karl Manke, of Owosso, gives a free haircut on the steps of the State Capitol during a rally in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Barbers and hair stylists are protesting the state's stay-at-home orders, a defiant demonstration that reflects how salons have become a symbol for small businesses that are eager to reopen two months after the COVID-19 pandemic began. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DETROIT (AP) – The Michigan appeals court has ordered a barber who has been defying the state’s coronavirus restrictions to close his shop.

READ: Judge rejects request for temporary restraining order that would’ve shut down Owosso barber

Karl Manke reopened his shop in Owosso on May 4 in defiance of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders for certain types of businesses to close to help slow the spread of the disease.

The 77-year-old Manke has become a symbol of resistance to the business closures. The appeals court ruled Thursday that Manke failed to rebut the state’s claim that barbershops and hair salons pose a risk to public health.

READ: Owosso barber’s license suspended after refusing to close shop amid pandemic

Manke told The Associated Press that he doesn’t care what the appeals court said and that he’ll continue to cut hair.

MORE: Owosso barber refuses to close shop amid Michigan’s stay-at-home order

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.