Judge rejects request for temporary restraining order that would’ve shut down Owosso barber

OWOSSO, Mich. – Karl Manke, 77, of Owosso made national headlines after he reopened his barber shop to the public, defying the state’s current stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Multiple news sources report that Manke’s shop has been providing services since May 4. The stay-at-home order was extended through May 28.

Manke scored a legal victory on Monday night -- but it could be short lived. A judge rejected a request for a temporary restraining order that would’ve shut down the businesses without a hearing first.

Manke has been given at least two misdemeanor tickets by police, but has remained open. The attorney general’s office said it is seeking to schedule a hearing as soon as possible.