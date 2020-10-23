Detroit native and music star Lizzo campaigns for Biden-Harris campaign in city

DETROIT – On Friday, music star Lizzo faced an energetic group of volunteers with the Biden-Harris campaign.

The group of volunteers were personally invited to meet with the star.

Lizzo announced her support for the Democratic candidates in the presidential race just weeks away from the election.

“I don’t have to tell you guys, that this is the most important election of our lifetime. Our lifetime. Michigan is going to be so crucial and how Michigan votes is going to be so crucial,” said Lizzo.

Lizzo, a Detroit native, stopped through her stomping grounds Friday afternoon at the Focus: HOPE headquarters on Detroit’s west side.

Local 4′s Larry Spruill spoke to Lizzo one-on-one and her message was simple.

“I mean it’s our civic duty and we have seen this year, how much our voice actually matters when we bring it together. I love the unity, when we’re talking about social justice and I love how we’ve come together on so many issues this year. Voting is by far the most important one, and we have to take our protest to the ballot box,” said Lizzo.

Early voting has started in most states including Michigan. She echoed loud and clear the importance of casting your vote now.

“Michigan is possibly the most important state. If you’re sitting at home and you’re undecided and don’t know what to do, do your research, you still have time. The election is coming up, you have time to do your research, get registered to vote and go out and make a difference,” said Lizzo.

