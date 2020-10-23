Police locate 84-year-old Shelby Township man

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police located a missing 84-year-old man and said he is safe, officials said.

The previous report is below:

Michigan State Police have issued an endangered missing advisory for an 84-year-old man who was last seen in Ray Township.

Archibald Mcintyre was last seen in the area of 30 Mile and Wolcot roads on Thursday. He is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a green jacket, dark pants and a baseball cap.

He may be driving a 2014 Brown Chrysler Town and Country minivan with the license plate No. DRL3254.

Mcintyre left his son’s Ray Township home because he forgot a suitcase that he needed for a trip out of state.

His son told Mcintyre to drive to his Shelby Township home and get the suitcase. His son said that he would meet him there in 20 minutes and then they would both leave for the trip to Connecticut.

When his son arrived, Mcintyre was not home. The suitcase was still at the home. The family searched for Mcintyre for five hours before contacting police.

Police said Mcintyre gets confused easily and will likely not ask anyone for help. He has early onset dementia and a heart problem that requires medication.

Anyone with information should contact 911.

