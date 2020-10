REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are searching for a missing 25-year-old man named Taurus Groves who was last seen in the area of Joy and Inkster on Oct. 20.

Groves is described as Black, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, has brown eyes, a short Afro, glasses and weighs 150 pounds. Police describe Groves as a missing “at risk” person.

He is schizophrenic and bipolar.

Anyone with information is asked to call Redford Township police at 313-387-2551.

