Big Ten football returns this weekend

DETROIT – Thanks to the coronavirus the off season lasted far longer than it should have.

However, by tomorrow the wait will be over.

Big Ten football is back with both the Spartans and Wolverines taking the field.

Like everything these days things are different. Big Ten football officially kicked off tonight with Illinois and Wisconsin.

Tomorrow the Spartans take on Rutgers while the wolverines face off with the Gophers.

With no fans in the stands, players will be tested daily. All teams will play eight games in eight weeks with a conference championship on Dec. 19.

Both Michigan and Michigan State University coaches say they’re ready.

On Saturday, MSU will be in action beginning at noon. Then Michigan will kick things off at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow.

