Warren police kill barricaded man who threatened officers with weapon after long standoff

WARREN, Mich. – Officers killed a barricaded man Saturday morning after a nine hour standoff that started Friday night, according to Warren Police Commissioner, Bill Dwyer.

The incident started Friday at around 9:30 p.m. after Warren police were notified about shots being fired.

Police say the shots were fired at Lancaster Woods Condominiums near Hayes and 12 Mile Road in Warren.

When officers arrived they found an unstable man and the nine hour standoff started. Throughout the standoff between the man and officers negotiations failed, stated Dwyer.

At around 7 a.m. Saturday morning the man set the condo on fire, broke a window and jumped out.

He then threatened officers with a weapon. Dwyer said officers repeatedly told the man to put the weapon down, but he refused. That is when officers shot and killed him.

Police say the man had mental health issues.

