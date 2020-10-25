42ºF

More than 50 Woodhaven High School students in quarantine after 3 test positive

51 students, 1 staff member quarantined

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A possible COVID-19 outbreak at Woodhaven High School in Brownstown has put 51 students and one staff member in quarantine.

The Woodhaven-Brownstown School District confirmed 3 students tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, the state of Michigan reported an increase of 3,338 new COVID-19 cases since Friday -- the highest one-day total reported since the coronavirus pandemic struck earlier this year.

