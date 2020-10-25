Police seek 2 men in connection with armed robbery on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police are is seeking the public’s assistance in locating and identifying two men wanted in connection to an armed robbery that occurred on the Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, the two men entered a Cricket Wireless Store in the 7600 block of Vernor Highway at about 6:20 p.m. Saturday. Police said they ordered an employee to go into the back of the store an open the safe. They left the scene in a white Pontiac Grand AM with cellphones and an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who recognizes the men or has any information is urged to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

