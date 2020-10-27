Grant honoring Detroit rapper gifts new music equipment to Detroit Central High School

DETROIT – Rapper J-Dilla was a luminary in the world of hip-hop and a Detroit native.

When he died in 2006, his family and community pledged to keep his legacy alive. That led to a special moment at Detroit Central High School Tuesday.

For three years, the school has been building its digital music department with Keith Dixon, but like with all things artistic, money often stands in the path of creativity. That’s why Dixon applied for the Save the Music J Dilla Music Tech Grant and received the $50,000 equipment grant for his digital music program.

The grant presented by the nonprofit Save the Music and Cadillac increases the tools for music making. It puts more access to the fingertips of these students.

For a public school program that’s been building and then stalled, it catapults these students back into the future.

You can watch Paula Tutman’s full story in the video above.

More information on the Save the Music J Dilla Music Tech Grant can be found here.