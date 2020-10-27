Youth hockey team in Ann Arbor in quarantine after several players test positive for COVID-19

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A youth hockey team in Ann Arbor has gone into quarantine after several youth hockey players have tested positive for COVID-19.

“At this point, we know there are multiple cases connected to one team,” said Susan Ringler-Cerniglia. “That may change as we learn more."

Oct. 27, 2020: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 164,274; Death toll now at 7,239

Ringler-Cerniglia, with the Washtenaw County Health Department, said they are monitoring a hockey team of middle school children who six players test positive for coronavirus.

The team practices at the Ann Arbor Ice Cube, located on Oak Valley Drive. Team management said they do not believe the players who tested positive were in the locker room with other players before the game.

The Ann Arbor Amateur Hockey Association said they’ve been cooperating with the health department and have been in contact with parents.

Part of an email sent to parents can be read below:

"Tonight, we learned of more positive COVID-19 tests on the same team that we reported to you last week.

This brings the total reported positive cases on this team to 6.

This team was last at the Cube on Saturday 10/17/20.

When the first positive test was reported to AAAHA last week, the team was asked to not return to the Cube for 12-14 days.

With each case that has been reported to us we have contacted the Washtenaw County Health Department.

The Health Department agreed with the quarantine of the team from hockey for 12-14 days based on the information provided to them. That instruction was the last instruction that we have received from the Health Department.

AAAHA intends to keep each positive tested individual off the ice for 14 days from the date of the positive test."

The league notified the health department who said there are clusters of cases like this across Washtenaw County, but they don’t put out alerts if they can contact everyone who was involved.