Man armed with knife breaks into Grosse Pointe Park home, flees when caught by homeowner

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. – A suspect armed with a knife broke into a home in Grosse Pointe Park, police said.

Police were called to the 900 block of Bedford Road at 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday on the report of a home invasion.

The suspect broke into an attached garage and went into the home, the door had been left unlocked from the garage, police said.

The suspect had a knife. The homeowner was on the couch at the time the suspect broke in and the homeowner caught the suspect.

When caught by the homeowner, the intruder took off on foot. The homeowner was able to describe the suspect to police.

The suspect was arrested. Police said the suspect is a 32-year-old man with a long criminal record. Police said he is currently on parole for a separate crime.

READ: More local crime reports