VIDEO: Detroit police seek suspected car thief on the city’s west side

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man wanted in connection to a car theft on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, the theft occurred on June 4, 2020. Police said surveillance footage in the area captured a man entering the victim’s white Chevrolet Malibu in the 9500 block of Michigan Avenue and driving off. Police said the vehicle was recovered the next day in the 8600 block of Michigan Avenue with a number of personal items missing.

The victim’s dashboard camera captured the man as he dumped the vehicle. That video can be seen in the player above.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

