Lincoln Park police investigate shooting that left man dead, woman injured

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. – Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and another injured in Lincoln Park.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Hanover Avenue in Lincoln Park at 4:10 a.m. on Monday.

Police found a 37-year-old man who had been shot multiple times and a 31-year-old woman who had been shot one time in the arm.

Both victims were transported to Detroit Receiving Hospital. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital and the woman was treated for her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincoln Park Police Department at 313-381-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

