Village Oaks Elementary School delivers unused school furniture to Novi families in need

NOVI, Mich. – School is in session at Village Oaks Elementary School in Novi, but what school looks like for each child is different.

Assistant superintendent of academics for the Novi Community School District R.J. Webber said 55 percent of the students are learning virtually and 45 percent are using a hybrid model.

Tyler and Max Piculu are students in the elementary school and they learn from home. Angie Piculu is their mother.

“They basically can do everything on their own, which is great, because I’m also working from home,” Piculu said.

Their learn from home situation got much better with a recent delivery. They received desks and chairs. Their mother said finding children’s desks and chairs like the ones they’re getting on Thursday is nearly impossible.

“We waited and we waited and the order got delayed and then finally it was just cancelled,”Angie Piculu said.

That’s why the Novi Community School District hired a moving company to bring the unused school furniture to Novi families who needed it.

Angie Piculu said her son’s teachers have done an amazing job. She thinks having the appropriate learning equipment will only make things better especially during a time when the learning situation is different for every child.

