Metro Detroit keeps Halloween spirit alive amid pandemic

ROMEO, Mich. – It can be a challenge to celebrate Halloween in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be fun.

Time and time again, safety precautions have led to burst of new creativity.

If you look at Tilson Street in Romeo, you’ll know that Halloween isn’t canceled.

People from all over southeast Michigan put on their masks to walk down Tilson Street -- which is known for its elaborate Halloween decorations.

Most of the people Local 4 spoke with said it was their first time experiencing Tilson Street’s spooky decorations.

For anyone who was looking to give their children a reason to get dressed up and make some Halloween memories, this was the perfect opportunity to start a new tradition.

