1 killed in 2-vehicle crash on 8 Mile Road in northwest Detroit

DETROIT – One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on 8 Mile Road in northwest Detroit on Monday.

The crash happened in the 7500 block of West 8 Mile Road.

Police said a man from Warren was driving a red Chevrolet Cobalt was killed in the crash. A man driving a blue Chrysler minivan was involved in the crash.

The Warren man was driving eastbound on 8 Mile Road, possibly at a high rate of speed, when he got into a crash with the man driving a blue Chrysler, police said.

The Warren man’s vehicle struck a building, causing a gas main leak and a water main leak. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver denied medical assistance.

