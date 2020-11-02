Neighbor records video of man fire shots into Detroit home after domestic dispute

DETROIT – Larry Turner recorded video of someone shooting into a Detroit home on a Sunday morning.

“I wasn’t prepared for what I saw,” Turner said.

The video shows a young man unloading a handgun into a home on Margareta Street. At least 16 shots were fired.

Turner said he heard people yelling during a domestic dispute that Detroit police had been called and were on their way. Then he pressed record on his phone.

Turner said it all started because someone called someone else’s baby “ugly.”

The video shows a woman at the home arguing with a couple outside.Then the man and woman rush into the home. The man runs out, goes to his car and grabs a gun.

A man nearby urged the man not to start shooting. There was a 6 or 7-month-old baby inside the car. The man started shooting anyway.

No injuries were reported.

READ: More local crime coverage