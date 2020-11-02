2 people arrested after shots fired into Detroit home with children inside

DETROIT – A man and woman have been arrested after multiple shots were fired into a Detroit home with two young children inside.

No injuries were reported.

A preliminary investigation indicated that at about 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, the two suspects -- a 21-year-old man and 26-year-old woman -- confronted a 23-year-old woman at her home in the 18800 block of Margareta Street and allegedly got into an argument with the woman’s 31-year-old boyfriend.

Police said the argument allegedly turned physical, and at some point, the male suspect grabbed a gun from his vehicle and fired shots at the home.

READ: Detroit police: Woman taken into custody after killing boyfriend accused of assault

READ: 48-year-old man in critical condition after hit-and-run on Detroit’s west side

The suspects fled the area in a white Pontiac. Police said the vehicle and suspects were later spotted in the area of Sunderland Road near Outer Drive.

Police said the suspects were taken into custody and a weapon was recovered.

Police are still investigating the circumstance of the incident.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.