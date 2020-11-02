35ºF

Local News

2 people arrested after shots fired into Detroit home with children inside

No injuries were reported, police say

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Margareta Street, Detroit Police Department, DPD, Detroit Police, DPD Eighth Precinct, Local News, Local, News, DPD 8th Precinct Investigative Unit, Wayne County, Shooting, Detroit Shooting, Crime, Crime News, Detroit Crime, Detroit Crime News
photo

DETROIT – A man and woman have been arrested after multiple shots were fired into a Detroit home with two young children inside.

No injuries were reported.

A preliminary investigation indicated that at about 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, the two suspects -- a 21-year-old man and 26-year-old woman -- confronted a 23-year-old woman at her home in the 18800 block of Margareta Street and allegedly got into an argument with the woman’s 31-year-old boyfriend.

Police said the argument allegedly turned physical, and at some point, the male suspect grabbed a gun from his vehicle and fired shots at the home.

READ: Detroit police: Woman taken into custody after killing boyfriend accused of assault

READ: 48-year-old man in critical condition after hit-and-run on Detroit’s west side

The suspects fled the area in a white Pontiac. Police said the vehicle and suspects were later spotted in the area of Sunderland Road near Outer Drive.

Police said the suspects were taken into custody and a weapon was recovered.

Police are still investigating the circumstance of the incident.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: