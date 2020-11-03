Woman’s disappearance a mystery after crashed car, muddy footprints found near Mackinac Bridge

ST. IGNACE, Mich. – Michigan State Police are investigating the mysterious disappearance of a woman who went missing west of the Mackinac Bridge last week.

Channelle Dennard, of Southfield, disappeared Oct. 27. Police in St. Ignace are investigating the case.

Dennard’s family has been searching for her since her crashed car was found five minutes away from the Mackinac Bridge. They saw footprints in the mud, but nothing else.

“She was supposed to be going home,” her husband, Aaron Dennard, said. “She ended up hanging up the phone. I get a knock at the door at 6:13. She crossed over that bridge at 5:15.”

Aaron Dennard said his wife suffers from mental instability. Because of COVID-19, he wasn’t able to get her adequate care, he said.

Channelle Dennard went off on her birthday and drove north.

“She’s bipolar,” Aaron Dennard said. “(She) was not on medication.”

Her husband said she doesn’t know anyone in the Upper Peninsula. At first, family members thought she might have killed herself by jumping in the lake, but then, last Sunday, her husband got an email from her phone.

Aaron Dennard decided to track the phone, and he said he can tell she’s been on the move. He doesn’t know why or who she’s with.