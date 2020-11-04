Residents in Macomb County encouraged to ‘shake mailboxes’ before winter months arrive

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The Macomb County Department of Roads (MCDR) is asking residents to prepare for winter by “shaking their mailboxes this fall.”

The goal is to prevent damage to the mailboxes from snow thrown by passing plow trucks. Residents are asked to tighten screws and ensure the post and mailbox are secure enough to withstand large amounts of thrown snow.

MCDR encourages residents to check the location, stability and durability of their mailboxes.

“Our top priority is to maintain safe and efficient roads by keeping them clear during the winter months. Mailbox damage caused by snow being pushed to the side of the road is the homeowner’s responsibility to repair,” said Bryan Santo, MCDR Director. “Taking a few minutes to ensure your mailbox is properly secured will save you time and hassle later on. If the mailbox moves when shaken, it may not survive standard snow removal operations and should be repaired or replaced before winter.”

The Department of Roads is not liable for damage done while maintaining the roadway

If you have questions regarding mailbox maintenance, you can contact the Department of Roads at 586-463-8671 or geninfo@rcmcweb.org.

