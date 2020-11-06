Grosse Pointe Public Schools switch to fully virtual learning as COVID cases climb

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. – The Grosse Pointe Public School System (GPPSS) is returning to remote learning next week as coronavirus spread worsens among the community.

All 6-12 students in the district will switch to remote instruction on Monday, Nov. 9. Officials say students in grades young fives through 5th grade are already engaged in a hybrid learning model and will not switch to remote learning next week.

GPPSS officials said Friday that currently 220 students and 47 staff members are in quarantine. The district has also closed down 10 classrooms.

Superintendent Gary C. Niehaus says that, similarly to other districts, Grosse Pointe schools are facing staffing issues amid rising COVID-19 cases in Michigan, as teachers are forced to quarantine due to coronavirus exposure.

The superintendent’s message comes as Michigan reported its single-highest increase in COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The state reported 5,710 new cases Thursday afternoon, which is much higher than Michigan’s previous record for single-day cases of 4,101 on Wednesday (Nov. 4).

Wayne County has specifically struggled with coronavirus spread recently. Officials have placed the county into risk level “E” -- which is the worst risk level possible.

“Please continue to practice frequent handwashing, wearing of masks, daily health screening, staying home when sick, and social distancing -- including during the Thanksgiving holiday. Student and school safety is a community effort,” Niehaus wrote in a message to the community Friday. “We know that in-person classes are the best way for our students to learn, and that school benefits their social, emotional and academic growth. GPPSS is doing all we can to keep our school buildings open and safe for students and staff. However, the district can only control the mitigation practices and safety measures in our school buildings. We rely on our entire school community to work together to prevent further spread of COVID-19.”

Officials say the district will discuss a Return to Learn plan at a board meeting on Monday. The goal is for 6-12 students to return to face-to-face instruction as soon as it is safe to do so -- however, the district plans to increase hybrid and virtual synchronous instruction amid the pandemic.

Buildings will be open for GPPSS staff to access their classrooms, materials and technology.

Click here for a list of COVID-19 cases and their associated schools within the GPPSS community.

