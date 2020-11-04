More Michigan school districts forced to go remote-only as COVID spread impacts school staff

As community spread of COVID-19 increases, so does the number of Michigan schools reversing their decision to bring students back for face-to-face learning.

West Bloomfield schools was one of many that welcomed students back for in-person learning in August amid the pandemic. The district’s lower classmen -- who generally say they hate school -- were absolutely thrilled to be back.

But now, as Michigan saw record coronavirus spread at the end of October, the West Bloomfield School District of 5600 students is halting all of their in-person learning due to community spread of COVID and its direct impact on teaching staff.

A number of other Michigan school districts are adjusting their learning models in response to growing COVID cases.

Right now, Oakland County is at a level “E” in community spread -- the highest and least desirable place to be.

High school students in the Troy School District have been pulled back less than 30 days after returning to face-to-face learning.

Teachers who are in quarantine can still teach, but not in classrooms. The Troy School District will be reassessing whether or not all of its 13,000 students should return to remote learning to prevent spread of the virus.

In the Bloomfield Hills School District, with 5,500 students, even the superintendent had to become a substitute teacher. High school students in the district have switched to remote learning as of Monday.

Parents of students, especially those in Oakland and Macomb counties, are encouraged to make arrangements for their students to learn from home in case districts switch to remote learning amid virus spread. Macomb County is also considered at level “E” for community spread of COVID-19.

