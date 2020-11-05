Troy School District moves to virtual learning only amid increasing coronavirus spread

TROY, Mich. – The Troy School District is switching to remote learning as increased coronavirus spread impacts the community and their teaching staff.

All K-12 students in the Troy School District will continue their education virtually only beginning on Monday, November 9. The district already canceled all in-person learning for high school students this week on Tuesday due to the impact of coronavirus spread.

Troy School District Superintendent Dr. Richard Machesky wrote to parents on Thursday that the district continues to have “major staffing issues” at the high schools and elementary schools, as teachers are forced to quarantine due to coronavirus exposure. Machesky said it’s only a matter of time before staff at the middle schools are “substantially” affected, as well.

Officials say it is unclear how before -- or if -- Troy students can resume in-person learning. Machesky said Thursday that the district hopes to at least return to a hybrid learning model once it is safe to do so.

“We need our community to take the precautions in their own lives to drive the spread of COVID-19 down,” Machesky wrote in his email to the community Thursday.

The superintendent’s message comes as Michigan reported its single-highest increase in COVID-19 cases Thursday. The state reported 5,710 new cases Thursday afternoon, which is much higher than Michigan’s previous record for single-day cases of 4,101 on Wednesday (Nov. 4).

Oakland County has specifically struggled with coronavirus spread recently. Officials have placed the county into risk level “E" -- which is the worst risk level possible -- reporting a seven-day average of 261 new COVID cases per million residents, officials say.

Superintendent Machesky says the district will reevaluate the 100% virtual learning plan during the week of November 23.

“... we will evaluate whether the data, trends and public health guidance will necessitate an extended return to virtual learning,” Machesky wrote. “If that is the case, we will communicate longer term plans for all students. Absent a shutdown by the state or other public health guidance, our intention is to return to in-seat services for our most vulnerable students to the extent possible.”

Families requiring support through this process are encouraged to use the “TDS Cares” link on the Troy School District’s website here.

