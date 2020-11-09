Detroit police seek missing 61-year-old woman with mental health disorder

DETROIT – Police are looking for Tonya Whitley, a 61-year-old woman last seen near the intersection of McClellan and Warren avenues.

Police said she was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Whitley is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red dress and black heel shoes.

She is reportedly in good physical health but has a mental health disorder.

Anyone who has seen Tonya Whitley or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5740.

MORE: Missing in Michigan