Orion Township woman’s body left in bed for nearly a month

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The body of an Orion Township woman was left in her bedroom for more than three weeks until authorities issued a welfare check Sunday.

According to authorities, at about 11:30 a.m. Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home on Conklin Road for a welfare check after someone believed there was a dead body within the home.

When deputies were unable to get an answer at the door, they began interviewing neighbors who said they had not seen the 79-year-old mother recently.

During the investigation, police said a 53-year-old woman exited the home and admitted to the deputies that her mother was inside the home and had died in her sleep Oct. 16.

Deputies said Animal Control was called to the scene for the removal of two dogs that were preventing Deputies from entering the home. When deputies made entry into the home, they said they found a deceased woman in an upstairs bedroom and a deceased dog in the basement.

Authorities said the daughter told the deputies she was overwhelmed and was not emotionally prepared to deal with the death.

An autopsy was performed Sunday and the cause of death was ruled natural causes. Police said no foul play is suspected.

The investigation is ongoing.