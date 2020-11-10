Man charged with supplying drugs to 3 Rochester Hills teens who were found dead from overdosing

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A Lake Orion man has been charged with supplying drugs to three Rochester Hills teenagers who were found dead from overdosing, officials said.

Auburn Hills police officers were called at 4:36 p.m. July 29 to the Baymont Hotel at 1294 North Opdyke Road to check on the well-being of a girl, according to authorities.

Officers found the 17-year-old Rochester Hills girl in a room with two brothers, ages 18 and 19, also from Rochester Hills. Police said all three were dead.

Lorenzo Kenneth Brabo, 20, of Lake Orion, was also found in the hotel room, officials said. He was unconscious, but breathing, so authorities took him to the hospital, police said. He has since recovered from the overdose, according to authorities.

Brabo was arraigned Monday (Nov. 9) at 52/3 District Court on three counts of felony delivery causing death. The charge is punishable by up to life or any number of years in prison, officials said.

He is being held in lieu of a $1.5 million cash bond. A preliminary examination has been scheduled for Nov. 16.